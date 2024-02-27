Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Another Russian Su-34

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed in the east.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.



"Minus one more Su-34 in the eastern direction! Yesterday, Russian pilots managed to evade our missiles, but this will not always happen. Therefore, I advise the occupiers to see their families before each flight, just in case. Because who knows whether they will be lucky or not this time," he wrote.

The Air Force Commander thanked everyone for their combat work.

As reported, in the morning of February 17, in the eastern direction, units of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter. These planes were throwing rockets at Ukrainian positions.

On February 19, Ukrainian defenders shot down two more enemy aircraft in the eastern direction. According to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the downed aircraft were a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter jet, which attacked Ukrainian troops' positions with guided bombs.

On February 21 The Ukrainian Air Force shoots down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber.

On February 23 The Defense Forces announce the downing of a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft. The plane was shot down by an S-200 air defense system. This is the third loss of a Russian A-50. Earlier, a similar aircraft was disabled by Belarusian partisans at the Machulishchi airbase in February 2023, and on January 14, 2024, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down A-50 and Il-22 aircraft.