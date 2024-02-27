Ottawa Rejects Taliban Request For Afghanistan's Canadian Embassy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Ottawa has refused the Taliban's attempt to take over Afghanistan's embassy and consulates in Canada, as confirmed by a federal official cited by Canadian media on Monday.

Jason Kong, the spokesperson for the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Canada does not recognize the Taliban as a legitimate government.

Marilyne Guevreomont, another official from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also said,“Canada does not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan and will never do so.”

She added,“Canada will not accept any Taliban envoy as diplomats or establish formal relations with Taliban officials.”

This strong response underscores Canada's refusal to recognize the regime that seized power in 2021 and the specific circumstances surrounding Afghanistan's Canadian embassy and consulates in Toronto and Vancouver.

According to Ottawa Citizen and National Post, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it received a letter from the Taliban's charge d'affaires at the Afghan embassy in Qatar in November 2022. In this letter, the Canadian government was asked to accept Taliban officials at Afghan political and consular representations in the country.

Jason Kong, the spokesperson for the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said,“No formal response was given to this letter because Canada's policy does not recognize the authorities of the Taliban.”

Afghan embassies and representations in Canada have had diplomats from the previous Afghan government since the collapse of the Afghanistan Republic in August 2021.

They told Ottawa Citizen that they have had no contact with the Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs in over two years. An Afghan diplomat in Ottawa said that the Afghan embassy did not request financial assistance from the Taliban and has been forced to reduce its staff due to budget constraints.

Following the closure of the Afghan embassy in Washington, the Afghan embassy in Ottawa has also taken responsibility for handling consular affairs for Afghan Americans. This embassy stated that it finances its expenses from consular revenues.

Canada was one of the most important allies of the former Afghan government. Its forces fought in Afghanistan until 2011, and 165 of its soldiers were killed in Afghanistan.

