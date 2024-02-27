Israel Continues To Bomb Gaza, Killing Civilians, Causing Starvation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported the death toll of the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has been going on since 7 October 2023. It said that 29,782 people have been killed and 70,043 injured so far.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that Israel carried out 10 massacres against civilians in Gaza in the last 24 hours, killing 90 people and injuring 164.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society also said on Monday that it evacuated 24 people from Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, including 18 patients and wounded, eight of whom needed urgent surgery. The society said in a statement that it delivered supplies, food, and water to the hospital, which has been under siege by the Israeli forces for weeks.

The statement added that the Israeli army blocked the convoy for about seven hours at a checkpoint west of the Al-Amal neighbourhood, despite prior coordination by the UN team. The statement said that the Israeli soldiers forced all the paramedics out of their vehicles and made them sit on the ground, while they abducted three paramedics and stripped them of their clothes.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that the humanitarian aid entering Gaza in February was 50% less than in January.

Lazzarini wrote on the“X” platform:“The aid should have increased, not decreased, to meet the huge needs of two million Palestinians living in dire conditions.” He said that the main obstacles were“the lack of political will, the frequent closure of the crossings and the insecurity caused by the military operations and the breakdown of law and order.”

In the meantime, the Jordanian army said that it conducted the largest aid drop operation to Gaza, targeting 11 locations on the Gaza coast from north to south. It said that the operation involved three Jordanian planes and one French plane.

In a related context, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement“Hamas,” said that the movement responded to the mediators' efforts and agreed to the negotiations to end the war in Gaza. He said that the movement showed great seriousness and flexibility, but that“the Zionist enemy is delaying, which the movement will not tolerate in any way or under any circumstances. There is no time for that.”

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that it attacked two Israeli military vehicles with RPGs near the Dawla Junction in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, north of the Strip. The Brigades said that they shelled a group of Israeli soldiers and vehicles south of Al-Zaytoun with mortars.

The movement said that it, along with the Al-Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – killed and wounded an Israeli force in a complex ambush using anti-tank and anti-personnel weapons and missiles, near Palestine University in the northern Central Governorate in the central Gaza Strip.

The“Al-Qassam Brigades” said that it attacked an Israeli force of four soldiers with an anti-personnel missile and killed them at close range in the Abasan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis.

Al-Qassam said that its fighters set off an anti-personnel device against an Israeli force of 15 soldiers inside a house, confirming that they were killed and wounded in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that eight soldiers were wounded in the fighting in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours. The army said in a statement that since the start of the war, 2,974 officers and soldiers have been wounded, including 1,408 in the ground operation, and that 324 of them are still in hospitals, 32 with serious injuries.