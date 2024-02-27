Narayana Murthy, Wife Sudha Murty Spotted Checking Out Books In Bengaluru With Akshata Murty (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The UK's first lady Akshata Murty and her children Anoushka and Krishna were recently sighted at Raghvendra Mutt in Bengaluru with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty. The family is shown checking out books at the Mutt in a social media video that has gone viral. The family was spotted having fun and checking out books at the Mutt while wearing casual attire and there was no obvious security presence around.

It is unknown when the video was shot. However, the Murthy family has previously been commended for its simplicity. A picture of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty and her father Narayana Murthy appeared on social media earlier this month. The picture showed the father and daughter enjoying ice cream at a well-known Bengaluru restaurant.

"UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight," X user MR Guru Prasad wrote while sharing the video.

Notably, at the G20 Summit in September of last year, Rishi Sunak and his spouse Akshata Murty traveled to India. Sunak was making his maiden trip to India as prime minister of the United Kingdom. The couple also visited the Akshardham temple in Delhi and offered prayers.

During the visit to the temple, the two were greeted by swamis, as well as senior leaders from the Akshardham Mandir, who relayed a special message on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).