Is Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Happening? Here's What 'Animal' Actress Has To Say

Rashmika Mandanna frequently connects with her followers on social media. However, her recent statement on a fan club post on her prospective husband's attributes received much attention.

The message said that her husband should be like "VD," to which Rashmika responded, "That's very true," leaving her admirers intrigued and curious.

For those who don't know, "VD" is the moniker fans give to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika and Vijay's romance sparked speculation when they co-starred in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam.



Despite this, both have consistently denied the allegations and stated that they are close friends and a great support system for one another.

In a clever wordplay, one of Rashmika's fan clubs wrote on X (formerly Twitter),“What qualities should one have to become Rashmika Mandanna's husband?

She is the National Crush of India. Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring can protect her. We call her a queen her husband should also be like a king.”

To this Rashmika replied,“That's very true”. Fans saw the comment as a confirmation of sorts when it comes to the dating rumours between her and Vijay Deverakonda.

Many replied to the post with Vijay Deverakonda gifs. One fan wrote,“I think rash will marry vd in future.” Another commented,“She confirmed indirectly.”

Rumours of a romantic relationship between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna frequently make news. The duo's on-screen chemistry in the flicks Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) grabbed fans' curiosity, prompting conjecture about their relationship off-screen.

They were reported to be dating and even engaged. It was noted that both stars' families had approved the marriage. The pair just spent their holiday together in the Maldives.

This prompted followers of the duo to speculate about a probable marriage announcement from their favourite couple. The pair is thought to be engaged in the second week of February.