Russia's Death Toll In Ukraine Up To 411,550

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses since the full-scale invasion have risen to 411,550.

In the past day alone, 850 Russian invaders were eliminated, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,556 enemy tanks (+1 in the past 24 hours) 12,494 (+16) armed fighting vehicles, 10,009 (+16) artillery systems, 1,000 MLR systems, 686 air defense systems, 340 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,729 (+22) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 1,912 (+2) cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, a submarine, 13,065 (+28) trucks and fuel tankers, 1,588 (+8) units of specialized equipment.

update: 96 combat clashes along frontlines in Ukrain

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 11 one-way attack drones and two missiles Russia launched overnight Tuesday.