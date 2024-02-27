Veritas Research Reveals UAE is Leading Global AI Revolution: 92% of Employees Utilising Generative AI in the Workplace

(MENAFN- Alto ) - The UAE is a global leader, with 82% of office workers, versus 57% globally, saying they use publicly available generative AI tools at least weekly

- Only eight percent of UAE employees do not use generative AI tools at all, compared to 28% globally

- A lack of guidance on public AI tools in the workplace is creating rifts and increasing risk; 85% of UAE employees want more guidance from their organisations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 27 February 2024 - New research released today by Veritas Technologies finds that 92% of UAE office workers are using publicly available generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini (previously known as Bard), at work, leading AI adoption levels on a global scale. Yet, there remains widespread uncertainty over the best use of generative AI in the workplace, as well as conflicting employee sentiment.

The use of generative AI in the workplace, although beneficial to many in terms of productivity increases, is also creating a divide between employees while simultaneously increasing the risk of exposing sensitive information through unintentional misuse. Out of the total pool of UAE based respondents, 68% of employees think that those who are not using generative AI tools are missing out on higher levels of productivity in the workplace. 48% of this group also say more training is required for them to succeed and to even out the playing field at the workplace.

Regardless of their disposition toward using generative AI, 96% said guidelines and policies on its use are important, but only 47% of employers in the UAE currently provide any mandatory usage directions to employees.

Johnny Karam, Managing Director & Vice President of International Emerging region at Veritas Technologies, said: “The UAE continues to be adept at leading the charge of new technology adoption, regionally and globally. However, the journey of publicly accessible generative AI doesn't end with adoption. The emerging divide among employees and the concern over safeguarding sensitive information spotlight the urgent need for comprehensive training and clear regulatory guidelines, for the sake of their skills development, and the safety of the large data they work with.”



Lack of generative AI guidelines and policies is putting organisations at risk

A third (34%) of office workers admitted to inputting potentially sensitive information like customer details, employee information and company financials into generative AI tools. This is likely due to 56% failing to recognise that doing so could leak sensitive information publicly and 58% not understanding how this could cause their organisations to run afoul of data privacy compliance regulations.



Lack of generative AI guidelines and policies is causing organisations to miss out

The UAE is leading the numbers, with 82% of office workers, versus 56% globally saying they use generative AI tools at least weekly and only eight percent, compared to 28% globally, saying they do not use them at all.

The reason this portion of the global workforce is not using generative AI may be because only 57% of respondents have received any guidance from their employers on what is acceptable and what is not.

This lack of clarity has at least two negative outcomes: First, it increases the potential of employee infighting and negative workplace culture, as a striking 68% of UAE respondents said that some employees using generative AI have an unfair advantage over those who are not. This number is the highest recorded globally.

Second, many office workers are not increasing their efficiency with the help of the appropriate use of generative AI as they continue to be unaware of this full potential. Comparatively, those who are using it said they benefit from faster access to information (63%), increased productivity (51%), automating mundane tasks (47%), generating new ideas (51%) and finding advice on workplace challenges (33%).

Karam added: “As Generative AI becomes pivotal for competitive advantage, offering career growth and productivity boosts, it also brings risks when used inappropriately. Correctly guided and trained employees deliver growth and innovation for sustainable success. Ignoring the risks of public AI tools will impede rather than enhance organisational outcomes.”



Employees want generative AI guidelines and policies

85% of UAE employees want guidelines, policies or training from their employers on using generative AI within their organisations. UAE employees were very aligned to global findings when it comes to the topic of guidelines and regulation of AI in the workplace. The top reasons given were: so employees know how to use the tools in an appropriate way (73%), to reduce risk (45%) and to create a level playing field in the workplace (31%).

Karam concluded: “Our research highlights the growing awareness among employees regarding the transformative potential of AI in the workplace. However, the hesitancy and concerns expressed by employees around public generative AI usage underscore organisations' need to prioritize training and guidance initiatives. This is crucial not only for ensuring a seamless integration of emerging technologies but also for the pressing need to bridge skills and knowledge gaps. Only then will organisations reap the rewards of deploying generative AI technologies and equip their employees with all necessary tools to ensure organizational and operational resilience in the evolving landscape of technological opportunities.”





