Qumra 2024 To Screen Eight Globally Acclaimed Films

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute (DFI) is showcasing a programme of eight outstanding feature narrative and documentary films supported by the Institute, several of which garnered awards at various international film festivals as part of Qumra Screenings, to be held from March 1 to 6.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, DFI Chief Executive Officer, said:“Qumra Screenings provide a fantastic opportunity for film enthusiasts and the general public alike to discover some of the most powerful films in world cinema today. This year's selection of films by accomplished filmmakers and emerging talents further reflects our commitment to nurturing independent voices in cinema and I am incredibly proud of the work of the rising talents that DFI supports both across the Middle East and internationally.”

The Qumra Screenings will be held at the Museum of Islamic Arts Auditorium. The selection includes: Bye Bye Tiberias, Deserts which will be screened on March 1; A Fidai Film, and Tiger Stripes, on March 2; Geology of Separation on March 3; Banel & Adama on March 4; About Dry Grasses on March 5; and The Mother of All Lies on March 6.

A limited number of Qumra Passes will be available to the public for purchase on a first-come, first serve basis to attend all Masterclasses and Qumra Screenings in-person in Doha.

Tickets to individual screenings and Masterclasses are also available at dohafilminstitute .

