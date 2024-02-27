Ukraine Downs 11 Kamikaze Drones, Two Kh-59 Missiles Overnight Tue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 11 one-way attack drones and two missiles Russia launched in the past few hours.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

In the early hours of Tuesday, February 27, the enemy launched Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region, four Kh-59 guided air missiles, an Kh-31P guided air missile from Kherson region, and 13 kamikaze drones of the Shahed type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, reads the report posted on Telegram.

As a result, two Kh-59s and 11 Shaheds were intercepted over Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad regions.

Fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and e-warfare units were involved in repelling the strikes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a total of 96 combat engagements have taken place over the past day in Ukraine as the Russian invasion forces launched six missile strikes and 92 airstrikes, as well as 110 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers.