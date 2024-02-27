Azerbaijani Navy's Maritime Special Forces Trained To Perform Reconnaissance Tasks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In accordance with the combat training plan for 2024, the Navy's
maritime special forces have been trained to perform reconnaissance
tasks, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
During training exercises adapted to the conditions of real
combat, the special forces performed tasks on conducting
anti-terrorist operations using advanced technologies and modern
combat tactics, including the neutralisation of a terrorist group
of the conditional enemy hiding in infrastructure facilities in
populated areas.
Special Forces using attack UAVs disabled observation posts and
long-term firing points of the conditional enemy, performing
training and combat tasks on sudden penetration of positions by
mobile groups using aerosol curtains and protective properties of
the terrain, setting up ambushes, and carrying out raids.
High professionalism was also demonstrated when performing tasks
to free a ship seized by a suspected terrorist group and safely
evacuate the crew.
The tasks set during the training exercises were successfully
accomplished by the maritime special forces.
MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107903663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.