Azerbaijani Navy's Maritime Special Forces Trained To Perform Reconnaissance Tasks

Abbas Ganbay

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2024, the Navy's maritime special forces have been trained to perform reconnaissance tasks, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

During training exercises adapted to the conditions of real combat, the special forces performed tasks on conducting anti-terrorist operations using advanced technologies and modern combat tactics, including the neutralisation of a terrorist group of the conditional enemy hiding in infrastructure facilities in populated areas.

Special Forces using attack UAVs disabled observation posts and long-term firing points of the conditional enemy, performing training and combat tasks on sudden penetration of positions by mobile groups using aerosol curtains and protective properties of the terrain, setting up ambushes, and carrying out raids.

High professionalism was also demonstrated when performing tasks to free a ship seized by a suspected terrorist group and safely evacuate the crew.

The tasks set during the training exercises were successfully accomplished by the maritime special forces.