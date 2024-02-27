Deshabandu Tenakoon Appointed New IGP

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Deshabandu Tennakoon was appointed as the 36th Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
The Acting IGP was given the appointment letter by Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake.
Tennakoon had been serving as the Acting IGP since November last year. (Colombo Gazette)
