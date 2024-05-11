Happy Mother's Day 2024: Wishes To Celebrate The Extraordinary Women In Our Lives, Quotes And Whatsapp Messages To Share

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Happy Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day is observed each year on the second Sunday of May, aiming to honour and appreciate the remarkable women who play vital roles in our lives, showing immense love and making sacrifices for us Mother's Day 2024 is another special occasion to express gratitude and admiration for the unconditional care and support your mother provides - to their children and family, contributing selflessly to their well-being and success Read | Mother's Day 2024: From gold to Mutual Funds -6 financial gifts for momHistory of Mother's DayMother's Day, a celebration with roots dating back to the early 20th century, pays homage to Anna Jarvis' mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist who passed away in 1905 BBC reports that Jarvis initiated the tradition by purchasing 500 white carnations for a memorial service held in her hometown on the second anniversary of her mother's passing. Subsequently, Jarvis advocated for the official recognition of Mother's Day as a holiday in the United States Read | Mothers Day 2024: Five Bollywood movies that you can watch with your mom this yearThe historical roots of the occasion are associated with ancient Greeks and Romans traditions. There is a similar tradition of Mother's Day celebration among Christians in England Mother's Day WishesHappy Mother's Day to the best mom ever! I love you we're far apart you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say. Happy Mother's Day Mom!Your sacrifices and unwavering love never go unnoticed. Happy Mother's Day!Sending all my love and gratitude to the woman who has been my guiding light. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!A mother's love knows no boundaries, no limits, and no conditions, your love has been my source of strength and courage. Thank you for being my guiding star. Happy Mother's Day!Happy Mother's Day to the most incredible mom! Your love and support mean the world to me Read | Mother's Day 2024: Ten financial tips for empowering mothers on this day, May 12Happy Mother's Day QuotesTo the world, you are a mother. To me, you are the world-AnonymousWhen your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?' it is a mere formality. It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway – Erma BombeckA mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's – Princess DianaMotherhood is the greatest gift, the greatest privilege, and the greatest responsibility- AnonymousMother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind – Kahil GibranA mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired. It need not be deserved - Erich FrommAlso Read | Google Doodle Today: Honouring moms around the world, Happy Mother's Day!Happy Mother's Day WhatsApp statusBehind every great person is a truly amazing mother. Happy Mother's Day!Your wisdom and guidance have shaped my life. Happy Mother's Day!A mother's love is like a candle that lights up the darkest corners of our lives love is God's greatest gift to me. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!A mother is like a flower, each one beautiful and unique Read | Mother's Day 2024: Last-minute useful gift ideas to make your mom feel specialHappy Mother's Day Images to Share

