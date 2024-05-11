Google Doodle Today: Honouring Moms Around The World, Happy Mother's Day!

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle Today: Today's Google Doodle reflects a pure bond between a mother and her child. The Google search engine logo has been changed as a part of the worldwide celebration of Mother's Day on May 12. The day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May Read: Mother's Day 2024: Ten financial tips for empowering mothers on this day, May 12About Mother's Day 2024 Google DoodleToday's Mother's Day doodle is a sneak peek into the life of a mother. The doodle presents a scene where the mother can be seen spending time with her child Read:Today's Google Doodle: Countries where Mother's Day Doodle is visibleThe doodle is visible in several European countries, Columbia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Canada, the United States, Australia, etc Read: Mothers Day 2024: Five Bollywood movies that you can watch with your mom this yearGoogle Doodle Today: Is it visible in India?Mother's Day Google Doodle will not appear for people residing in India, or any other South Asian country Read: Mother's Day 2024: Top 5 money lessons you can learn from your motherSignificance of Mother's DayThe day is an opportunity for people to express their love towards their mothers. A mother who deserves appreciation for her unconditional love throughout the year. However, the day serves as an opportunity for people to celebrate the day, make memories, and strengthen their bond with their mothers Read: Mother's Day 2024: From gold to Mutual Funds -6 financial gifts for momMother's Day helps initiate the conversation around the immeasurable value of mothers and motherhood. Mother's Day is also an occasion to understand the speciality of the bond between a mother and her child, which is not just limited to humans but can also be found in animals and other creatures's Day HistoryThe historical roots of the occasion are associated with ancient Greek and Roman traditions. There is a similar tradition of Mother's Day celebration among Christians in England understand the rise of the significance of Mother's Day celebrations, one needs to go back to the early 20th century. During that time, the ancient Greeks and Romans used to celebrate festivals to honour mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele. These celebrations were mostly held during springtime and were dedicated to fertility and motherhood dedicated to mothers were also popular among Christians during 'Mothering Sunday'. On 'Mothering Sundays', people used to return to their mother church, which used to be the main cathedral of their area. Visit to the mother church was more about offering prayers with families after which children would present flowers and gifts to their mothers.

