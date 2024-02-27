Saudi Arabia HR Tech Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled" Saudi Arabia HR Tech Market Report by Application (Talent Management, Payroll Management, Performance Management, Workforce Management, Recruitment, and Others), Type (Inhouse, Outsourced), End Use Industry (TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality), Public Sector, Health Care, Information Technology, BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance), and Others), Company Size (Less Than 1k Employees, 1k -5k Employees, Greater Than 5k Employees), and Region 2024-2032 " The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia HR Tech market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts.

HR tech, also known for human resource technology, refers to the use of digital tools and software to streamline and enhance various aspects of human resource management within organizations. As businesses evolve in the digital age, traditional HR processes have increasingly transitioned to automated and data-driven solutions, giving rise to the expansive field of HR tech. At its core, HR tech aims to optimize the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to performance management and offboarding. One of the key functionalities of HR tech is applicant tracking systems (ATS), which automate the hiring process by managing job postings, screening resumes, and scheduling interviews. This saves time for HR professionals and also ensures a more efficient and standardized recruitment process.

Moreover, HR tech encompasses tools for employee engagement and retention. Performance management platforms enable continuous feedback, goal setting, and performance evaluations, fostering a culture of ongoing development and recognition. Additionally, employee self-service portals empower staff to access their own information, such as pay stubs and benefits enrollment, reducing administrative burdens on HR teams.

With the implementation of Vision 2030, there is an increasing demand for skilled talent across various industries in Saudi Arabia. HR tech solutions, such as applicant tracking systems (ATS), talent management platforms, and online learning management systems (LMS), help organizations attract, assess, and retain top talent in a competitive job market. These tools enable HR professionals to streamline recruitment processes, identify skill gaps, and provide continuous learning opportunities for employees. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote work and digitalization across industries worldwide, including Saudi Arabia. Organizations have had to quickly adapt to remote work arrangements, virtual collaboration tools, and online HR processes to ensure business continuity.

As a result, there is a growing demand for cloud-based HR tech solutions that support remote workforce management, employee engagement, and performance tracking. Other than this, employee experience and well-being have become top priorities for organizations seeking to attract and retain talent in the competitive labor market of Saudi Arabia. HR tech solutions play a crucial role in enhancing the employee experience by providing self-service portals, mobile applications, and personalized learning opportunities. Furthermore, wellness programs and mental health support tools integrated into HR tech platforms contribute to employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention.

Saudi Arabia HR Tech Market Segmentation:

Application Insights:



Talent Management

Payroll Management

Performance Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment Others

Type Insights:



Inhouse Outsourced

End Use Industry Insights:



TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)

Public Sector

Health Care

Information Technology

BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance) Others

Company Size Insights:



Less Than 1k Employees

1k -5k Employees Greater Than 5k Employees

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

