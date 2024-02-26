President Abbas Accepts Resignation Of PM Shtayyeh

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Ramallah/PNN /
President Mahmoud Abbas has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh's government
and asked it to serve as caretaker until a new government is formed.
Earlier today, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, submitted his government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas.
