President Abbas Accepts Resignation Of PM Shtayyeh


2/26/2024 9:58:50 PM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN /

President Mahmoud Abbas has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh's government
and asked it to serve as caretaker until a new government is formed.

Earlier today, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, submitted his government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas.


