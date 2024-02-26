Party Supplies Market Size 2024: Business Share, Trends, Analysis Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

How big is the party supply market?

The global party supplies market size reached US$ 14.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Party Supplies Industry:

Increasing Popularity of Theme-Based Parties:

The global party supplies market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the rising popularity of theme-based parties. Consumers, from children's birthday parties to adult gatherings, are increasingly seeking unique and personalized themes to make their events memorable. This trend has led to a surge in demand for a wide range of themed party supplies, including decorations, tableware, balloons, and costumes. Theme-based parties require specific sets of supplies that match the chosen theme, thus pushing manufacturers to diversify their product offerings to cater to varied tastes and preferences. The demand is further amplified by social media, where party hosts seek to create Instagram-worthy events, thus driving the market for innovative and visually appealing party supplies.

Rising Disposable Incomes:

The increase in disposable income and consumer spending on social gatherings is another significant driver of the global party supplies market. As economic conditions improve worldwide, people have more disposable income to allocate towards leisure activities, including hosting and attending parties. There is a growing willingness among consumers to spend on high-quality and unique party supplies to enhance the celebration experience. This trend is particularly evident in emerging economies, where rapid urbanization and growing middle-class populations are contributing to an increase in social events. The desire to host distinctive and memorable gatherings is leading to heightened demand for premium party supplies, driving market growth.

E-Commerce Growth:

The expansion of e-commerce and online retail platforms is a key factor driving the growth of the global party supplies market. Online shopping offers consumers the convenience of browsing a wide variety of party supplies from the comfort of their homes. E-commerce platforms provide a broader selection of products compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores, often at competitive prices. This accessibility has made it easier for consumers to find and purchase specialized party supplies that may not be available locally. Additionally, the rise of online party planning resources and blogs has made it simpler for consumers to discover and buy the latest trends in party supplies, further fueling market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Party Supplies Industry:



American Greetings Corporation

ArtisanoDesigns

Hallmark Cards Inc.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. (Marquee Brands)

MyBirthdaySupplies.in

Oriental Trading Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Party City Holdco Inc.

Pioneer Worldwide

Shutterfly LLC Unique Industries Inc.

Party Supplies Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Balloons

Banners

Pinatas

Games

Home Decor

Tableware/Disposables Others

Tableware/disposables represented the largest segment as they are essential for serving food and beverages at parties.

By Application:



Commercial Use Domestic Use

Domestic holds the largest market share as party supplies are widely used in domestic settings for hosting personal celebrations.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialized Stores

Online Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest segment as they offer a selection of balloons, banners, tableware, and other party essentials.

By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America was the largest market due to the increasing demand for event management services in the region.

Party Supplies Market Trends:

The party supplies market is experiencing significant growth in online sales, driven by the convenience of shopping from home and the availability of a wide range of products. E-commerce platforms offer a diverse selection of party decorations, tableware, and themed supplies, attracting consumers seeking convenience and variety.

Besides, there is increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly party supplies as consumers become more environmentally conscious. Biodegradable plates, compostable utensils, and recycled paper decorations are gaining popularity as consumers prioritize eco-friendly options for their events, driving innovation in sustainable party products.

