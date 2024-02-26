DRDO Grants 23 Licensing Agreements To Industry For Defence Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 26 (KNN) Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) facilitated the transfer of critical technologies to defence producers by handing over 23 licensing agreements at the 'MSME Defence Expo' in Pune.

These agreements cover various domains including armaments, naval systems, and aeronautics.

The technologies transferred encompass electronics, laser systems, armaments, life sciences, combat vehicles, naval systems, and aeronautics, as outlined by the defence ministry.

These technologies enable the production of military equipment such as brakes for the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, a 100-meter infantry foot bridge (floating), a 40mm high explosive anti-personnel (HEAP) grenade, and a high-pressure water mist fire suppression system (HPWMFSS), as per officials.

“The products based on these DRDO technologies will further boost the defence manufacturing sector and self-reliance in defence," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, DRDO presented SAMAR (System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating) assessment certificates to nine industry partners. SAMAR serves as a benchmark for assessing the competency of defence manufacturing enterprises.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting the development of Indian defence industries by providing technology assistance.

He highlighted DRDO's recent successes in advancing defence technology, which have not only increased self-reliance but also created opportunities for defence manufacturing industries.

Kamat emphasised the importance of industry collaboration and encouraged Indian industries to leverage government initiatives and policies to establish the country as a hub for defence manufacturing.

Industry executives were briefed on various policies and procedures supporting defence manufacturers, including technology transfer, test and evaluation support, research and development funding, and access to DRDO patents.

(KNN Bureau)