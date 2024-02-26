QIB Marks Qatar Environment Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced a special initiative to commemorate Qatar Environment Day by distributing small plants to its employees, encouraging them to embrace sustainability and contribute to a greener future.

The gesture is in line with QIB's dedication to environmental awareness and Corporate Social Responsibility and promoting sustainable practices in the workplace.

Each plant was accompanied by a message about sustainability, emphasising the importance of collective action in preserving the environment and working towards a more sustainable future. Through this step, QIB seeks to inspire its employees to integrate environmentally friendly practices into their daily lives and contribute to building a greener community.

Mashaal Abdulaziz al-Derham, assistant general manager, head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance, said:“As we commemorate Qatar Environment Day, QIB is pleased to launch this green initiative to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation among our employees. By providing small plants, we hope to inspire our staff to adopt eco-friendly practices and actively protect the environment.”

QIB is actively contributing to Qatar's sustainable transformation and the development of its employees through comprehensive training programmes and initiatives aimed at fostering a greener society. Recently, the bank has provided extensive training on sustainability practices to all its employees and members of the board of directors, creating awareness and positioning them as key contributors to its ongoing sustainable transformation.

Qatar has been celebrating Environment Day since 1996 every February 26, and this year it runs under the slogan 'Our Earth Our Legacy'. The aim is to remind and draw attention to the fact that protecting the homeland's environment is everyone's responsibility, especially since the issue of the environment has become a global concern. This initiative aims to increase environmental awareness among the public, enhance knowledge, skills, trends and values associated with the safety and recovery of Qatar's environment.

