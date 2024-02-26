Goa: NSUI Members Detained For Raising Issue Of Student Volunteers Not Getting National Games Payment

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 26 (IANS) Members of the National Students' Union of India, the student wing of the Congress, were detained on Monday for seeking answers from officials of the Sports Authority of Goa over its alleged failure to release payment to students who had volunteered for the National Games held in the coastal state last year.

“Me around 30 students visited the office of the Sports Authority of Goa at Bambolim. However, the Executive Director, despite being present in the office, didn't meet us. Later, we were detained by the police,” state NSUI chief Naushad Chaudhari told reporters.

Some of the NSUI members sat in the office of the SAG demanding payments for the students, calling it a 'scam' and 'loot of students' efforts'.

“I tried to contact Sports Minister Govind Gaude, but he didn't even respond to my calls,” Chaudhari said.

“When any VVIP visits Goa, the government spends crores of rupees on their hospitality and also asphalt the existing roads. But the same government has failed to release the payments of innocent students, who helped make the National Games a success,” he said.

Other members alleged that since the last four months, they have been waiting for their payments which the government has failed to release.

“These officers and the sports minister should not invite curses by delaying our payments,” one of the students said.

“We will continue to fight for our rights,” said Chaudhari while being taken to the police station.

Girl students present on the spot said that the state government has misused the police force to stifle their voices.

"Is this a democracy where students are detained for seeking justice," asked a student.