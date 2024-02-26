Government Hands Over Proposals To European Commission, Poland To Lift Border Blockade Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government has prepared proposals on how to resolve the situation on the border with Poland and handed them over to the European Commission and Polish colleagues.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the forum 'Made in Ukraine', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Government of Ukraine has prepared proposals on how to solve the problem on the border with Poland. The proposals were handed over to the European Commission and our colleagues from Poland. We need to do everything to resolve this situation, in a calm and pragmatic way, so that relevant proposals start working,” Zelensky said.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Ukrainian farmers and entrepreneurs for their understanding of the existing challenges and for“very dignified behavior on the border with Ukraine”.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Government of Ukraine to stay at the border with Poland until February 24, 2024 in order to resolve the border blockade issues. He also invited Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Donald Tusk and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda to visit the border and support that dialogue.

Meanwhile, Tusk noted that the Governments of Ukraine and Poland would hold a meeting in Warsaw on March 28, 2024, and the two countries would continue working at the technical level to resolve their economic issues by that time.

Polish protesters have been blocking the border with Ukraine, with certain breaks, since early November 2023.