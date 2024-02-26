               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Ambassador To Azerbaijan Expresses Condolences Over Khojaly Genocide


2/26/2024 6:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko expresses condolences over the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the EU Representation in Azerbaijan on its official Facebook account.

"Commemorating the victims of the Khojaly tragedy 32 years ago, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko stated:“We mourn the victims of the horrible tragedy in Khojaly: women, men, children, elderly, and we keep memory of all of them. I express my deep condolences to all those who lost their families, friends, and homes in Khojaly. We all need to continue to work together and do everything for reconciliation and long-lasting peace in order to ensure that such tragedies never happen again", Michalko said.

MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107899503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search