EU Ambassador To Azerbaijan Expresses Condolences Over Khojaly Genocide

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko expresses condolences over the Khojaly genocide
over the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports,
citing the post shared by the EU Representation in Azerbaijan on
its official Facebook account.
"Commemorating the victims of the Khojaly tragedy 32 years ago,
EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko stated:“We mourn the
victims of the horrible tragedy in Khojaly: women, men, children,
elderly, and we keep memory of all of them. I express my deep
condolences to all those who lost their families, friends, and
homes in Khojaly. We all need to continue to work together and do
everything for reconciliation and long-lasting peace in order to
ensure that such tragedies never happen again", Michalko said.
