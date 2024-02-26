Enemy Is Trying To Replace Destroyed A-50 With Reconnaissance Drones - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are looking for alternatives to the downed A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and have increased the activity of reconnaissance drones.

Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South," told this on the air of the "United News" telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"They are now trying to replace the A-50 that the Russians lost unplanned. Now the activity of enemy reconnaissance drones is extremely high in our area of responsibility," Humeniuk said.

She said that over the past day, more than a hundred drones of this type were spotted along the combat line and in deeper regions.

"They are trying to collect the information that the A-50 can no longer transmit. And that is why we see non-specific activity of tactical aviation, which stays more distant in the Black Sea , also concentrating its efforts on collecting relevant operational data," noted Humeniuk.

According to her, the Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region are achieving successful results in destroying enemy manpower and equipment. "As a result of the counter-battery fight with the support of the resistance movement and partisan movement, we have direct hits in the places where the enemy concentrates its reserves, which in the future were planned to be used on the combat line," the spokeswoman said.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 23, the Defense Forces shot down a unique Russian A-50 reconnaissance aircraft. According to Ukrainian intelligence, a new modernized version of the aircraft was shot down, its cost was USD 350 million.