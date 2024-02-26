Nando's Qatar Expands Presence With Grand Opening Of 12Th Restaurant At Tawar Mall

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nando's, the beloved Afro-Portuguese restaurant group has announced the opening of its 12th Casa in Qatar, located within the vibrant Tawar Mall, gate 4, ground floor.

This exciting expansion marks another milestone for Nando's in Qatar, further solidifying its love for the brand and its commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences to its valued customers.

Chairman of Tawar Mall Jassim Al Kuwari (third left), Ambassador of South Africa H E Ghulam Hoosein Asmal (fourth right) and other officials during the opening ceremony.

The restaurant was inaugurated by Chairman of Tawar Mall Jassim Al Kuwari, Managing Director of Tawar Mall Yacoub Boutros, CEO of Nando's Licensed Markets & India John Sikiotis, and Managing Director of Oryx Group for Food Services Sajed Sulaiman, joined by CEO C V Rappai and Ambassador of South Africa to Qatar H E Ghulam Hoosein Asmal.

In January, Nando's inaugurated its 11th Casa at the Steigenberger Hotel/Avenue Mall on the Old Airport Road, demonstrating the brand's continued growth and popularity within the Qatari market.

“Welcome to the home of PERi-PERi,” proclaims Nando's and Oryx Group for Food Services Managing Director, Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, as he invites guests to indulge in Nando's renowned flame-grilled chicken infused with the signature PERi-PERi sauce. Originating from South Africa, Nando's brings its rich Afro-Portuguese heritage to Qatar, serving the community since 2001. With the opening of our latest Casa, we're excited to offer locals and residents of Qatar a new dining experience, featuring private and Majlis dining for the first time in Nando's worldwide, exclusive at Tawar Mall.



In celebration of these momentous occasions, the Ambassador of South Africa remarked,“The opening of Nando's 12th Casa at Tawar Mall is a testament to the enduring partnership between two cultures, South Africa and Qatar, bringing the rich flavours of Southern Africa to the people of Qatar.”

CEO of Nando's Licensed Markets & India John Sikiotis also shared his excitement, stating,“We are delighted to bring the Nando's experience to Tawar Mall and continue our journey of spreading joy through our delicious PERi-PERi chicken and unique dining ambiance. This expansion marks another significant step in our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our customers worldwide.”

Nando's is renowned for its commitment to quality, specializing in fresh, 24-hour marinated, flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken. Each restaurant features a distinctive design, showcasing a unique collection of art, ensuring that no two Nando's locations look alike worldwide.