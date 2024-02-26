Qatar's LNG Production To Rise 85% By 2030

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced that it is proceeding with a new LNG expansion project, the“North Field West” project to further raise Qatar's LNG production capacity to 142 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) before the end of this decade, representing an increase of almost 85 percent from current production levels.

Addressing a press conference yesterday Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said that extensive appraisal drilling and testing have confirmed that productive layers of Qatar's giant North Field extend towards the west, which allows for developing a new LNG production project in Ras Laffan.

“These are very important results of great dimensions that will take Qatar's gas industry to new horizons as they will enable us to begin developing a new LNG project from the North Field's western sector with a production capacity of about 16 mtpa.

“Qatar's total LNG production will reach about 142 mtpa when this new expansion is completed before the end of this decade.

“This represents an increase of almost 85%, compared to current production levels. With the completion of this project, Qatar's total hydrocarbon production will exceed 7.25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day,” Al Kaabi said.

QatarEnergy will immediately commence the basic engineering works necessary to ensure that the planned progress is achieved according to the approved schedule for the new project, which will be called the North Field West project.

“QatarEnergy has focused its efforts and attention on determining how far west the North Field's productive layers extend in order to evaluate the production potential from those areas. We have continued geological and engineering studies and have drilled a number of appraisal wells in that area.

“I am pleased to announce that, praise be to God, these great efforts have confirmed, through technical tests of the appraisal wells, the extension of the North Field's productive layers further towards the west, which means the ability to produce significant additional quantities of gas from this new sector,” Al Kaabi added.

He also announced the presence of huge additional gas quantities in the North Field estimated at 240 trillion cubic feet, which raises Qatar's gas reserves from 1,760 to more than 2,000 trillion cubic feet, and the condensates reserves from 70 to more than 80 billion barrels, in addition to large quantities of liquefied petroleum gas, ethane and helium. Al Kaabi concluded by expressing sincere thanks and gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his wise leadership and guidance, and the unlimited support of the energy sector of Qatar.

QatarEnergy continues work to implement various elements of the North Field production expansion projects, including the North Field East project and the North Field South project.