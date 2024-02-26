3 Killed As Car Hits Tree In Odisha's Kendrapara

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (IANS) Three women artists died while several others sustained grievous injuries after the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Ostapur area of Odisha's Kendrapara district early Monday, police said.

The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

"The jatra troupe was going towards the bus stand in an SUV when the driver lost balance of the vehicle and rammed into a tree along the road near Ostapur on Monday. The victims were returning home after finishing the rehearsal at nearby Naranpur village. Investigation is on to find out the reason behind the accident," said Inspector In-Charge of Sadar police station.

The locals and fire services personnel rushed the victims to Kendrapara District Headquarters hospital (DHH) where doctors declared three women artists as 'received dead'.

"Three women have been received dead at the hospital while three others, including two women, who sustained serious head injuries were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Another person with minor facial injuries is currently undergoing treatment here," said Medical Officer, Kendrapara DHH.

Locals claimed that several accidents have occurred at the particular spot during the last couple of months.