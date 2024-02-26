MP's Health Infra Is Being Upgraded With Modern Technology: Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Monday said that his state continued to witness all-round growth in health infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction.

He added that district and community health centres across the state are being equipped with advanced technology.

The Deputy Minister said the initiative of 'One State-One Health' of Bhopal AIIMS is a much needed step, which will help in strengthening the state's health system.

He asserted that regular assistance from AIIMS will help to upgrade health services at district and community health centres across Madhya Pradesh.

Shukla made this assertion while addressing a seminar on 'One State-One Health', an initiative from AIIMS Bhopal to provide its regular assistance to the state government-run health system in Madhya Pradesh.

In the seminar, which was attended by AIIMS Bhopal Director Ajay Singh and several other doctors and health experts of state government–run hospitals on Monday, Shukla during his address also emphasised on the process of a regular review system of health services.

"AIIMS' assistance will pave the way for better services across the state, which is the vision of Prime Minister Modi," Shukla, who is also the Health and Family Welfare Minister in Madhya Pradesh government, said.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhopal Director said that Madhya Pradesh will be the first state to start a 'One State-One Health' system in the country.

“AIIMS Bhopal is committed to take its services to remote areas in the state and provide better health services to every citizen in Madhya Pradesh."