RACA, DI Forum To Protect Ngos Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A training forum entitled“Protecting Non-Profit Organisations from Misuse... Patterns and Practices,” will begin today in Doha.

The event is being organised by Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) in cooperation with the Center of Excellence for Training and Consultations of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), at the center's headquarters in person and live-streaming.

The forum will last for three days, with the participation of 30 male and female employees from risk and compliance departments in charitable associations and organizations, charitable private foundations, and RACA.

The forum aims to raise awareness and strengthen the capabilities of non-profit organizations on protection against misuse related to money laundering and terrorist financing.

The forum includes six workshops on: How can non-profit organizations prevent misuse in the field of terrorist financing, effective oversight of the implementation of projects in high-risk countries, and the results of the second applications report of the Financial Information Unit (patterns and indicators of exploitation in the non-profit organizations sector).

Others are the collaborative approach in completing sectoral risk assessments of non-profit organizations, risks of risky incidents in the context of the work of non-profit organizations, and advanced financial investigations in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

This forum comes in the context of meeting the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), continuously improving the risk management methodology, and the requirements for protecting non-profit organizations from misuse in the areas of money laundering and terrorist financing.