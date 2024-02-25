Qatar, Somalia Sign Mou For Legal Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar and Somalia Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation in the legal fields.

The MoU was signed by HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi and the visiting Somali Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Mo'allin Mohamoud.

The Ministry of Justice said the MoU aims to enhance co-operation between the two countries in various legal fields.

Following the signing, the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs met with the Somali Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and his accompanying delegation. They discussed ways to enhance legal co-operation between the countries.

After the meeting, the visiting Somali delegation was briefed on the Qatari legal experience in the fields of real estate registration and attestation, legal training and public service. The Somali minister praised the Qatari legal experience, and stressed that the visit has opened broad horizons for legal co-operation.

MENAFN25022024000067011011ID1107897773