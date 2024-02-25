France: Medical Shipment Arrives In Egypt Pound For Injured Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- France said that a medical shipment worth in total EURO one million (USD 923,000) arrived in Egypt on Sunday and on its way to help treat the wounded who were evacuated from Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne, a medical shipment, which consists of eight tons of medical equipment, arrived in Cairo to help in medical aid the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population.

The statement added that this humanitarian shipment aims to respond to the needs expressed by the Egyptian authorities and to assist Egyptian hospitals in treating the wounded who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

The statement also noted that since last October, France has been working in particular to provide medical aid to the civilian population in Gaza in close coordination with Egypt. (end)

