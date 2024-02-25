Expo 2023 Doha Celebrates National Day Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha celebrated on Sunday the National Day of the State of Kuwait, in the presence of a number of officials from the two countries and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State.

The activities of the National Day of the State of Kuwait featured a group of cultural, heritage and artistic events and welcoming speeches.

Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General HE Bader Al Dafa appreciated the participation of the State of Kuwait in Expo 2023 Doha, stressing that the success of the State of Qatar in organizing this global exhibition is a success for all brothers, friends and partners, and that the participation of the State of Kuwait in the exhibition is an opportunity to learn the successful stories of this sisterly country in confronting climate change, in implementing its policies in the field of food and water security, and in its plans to reach carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

His Excellency added that the State of Kuwait has accumulated important experiences in organizing conferences related to agriculture such as its annual international agricultural food exhibition, which has become a meeting place for producers, importers, manufacturers and investors as well as showcasing the latest products and solutions related to agriculture and food security.

HE Ambassador Al Dafa added that the State of Kuwait plays an important role in supporting sustainable agriculture and green agriculture throughout the developing world as the Kuwait Fund for Development financed a large number of agricultural infrastructure projects and initiatives aimed at building the capabilities of farmers and supporting innovative agricultural technology solutions. All of these fields provide opportunities for cooperation and partnership with the countries attending the Expo and with participants from the public and private sectors, he said.

For her part, Commissioner General of the Kuwaiti Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha Engineer Samira Al Kandari affirmed her country's keenness on implementing Kuwait Vision 2035 by paying attention to the issue of sustainable development and participating in Expo Doha, specifically the issue of horticulture and combating desertification, given the importance of this topic not only for the State of Kuwait and its surroundings but also for the entire world and for all of humanity, which constitutes a great opportunity to learn about the experiences of countries in combating desertification and the efforts of those concerned with the environment and agriculture to benefit from them as well as to benefit from the latest findings of technology and experts in this field, a matter which helps in addressing the problem of desertification and achieving sustainability.

Engineer Samira pointed out that the Kuwaiti pavilion seeks to achieve a distinguished and effective participation that conveys her country's efforts in horticulture in general and the issue of combating desertification in particular, through the pavilion's multiple contents and highlighting a number of projects that various parties in the State of Kuwait have worked and are working on, in addition to specialized workshops, which since the start of the pavilion have reached 25 workshops and lectures, in partnership with a number of governmental, private, research, academic and volunteer agencies inside Kuwait, in addition to a number of Kuwaiti personalities interested in the subject of Expo.

Al Kandari said that the presence and participation differs from other participations due to the fraternal relations between Kuwait and Qatar and the support received in preparing for the Kuwaiti pavilion, confirming the success of Qatar in preparing and organizing the Expo and its accompanying activities as well as many organizational aspects, perhaps the most recent of which is organizing the Asian Cup, wishing Qatar more success as its success is for all and for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in particular.

The national and honorary days at the expo offer times to honor all international participants whose number reaches over 80 to shine a spotlight on their cultures and achievements, in addition to showcasing their pavilions and programs. All these national and honorary days feature hoisting the flag ceremonies at the National Day celebration square, followed by speeches and cultural shows at the Expo 2023 Doha that runs until March 28, 2024.