JHCO, NCSCM Sign Mou For Disaster Response Action

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) - Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO) and National Center For Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on emergency humanitarian aid during disasters and crises, training opportunities, risk assessment, crisis management, and response to disasters and emergencies consequences.JHCO Secretary-General, Dr. Hussein Shibli and NCSCM Deputy Directors, Brig. Gen. Hatem Zoubi signed the MoU.According to a JHCO statement, the memo featured multiple cooperation areas, primarily measures to strengthen frameworks of joint collaboration and coordination in humanitarian assistance during disasters, crises, and emergency events inside and outside the Kingdom.Under the MoU, the two sides ensure continued cooperation and participation in outlining national plans for earthquakes, refuge, epidemic diseases, as well as receiving and distributing humanitarian aid, developing and updating related plans and database for volunteer agencies.The two bodies also enhance participation in comprehensive joint national exercises at the strategic level and exchange expertise in holding various specialized disaster-related training courses.Speaking during the signing ceremony, Shibli said JHCO always seeks to ensure all its workers "ready and efficient" in emergency response within the areas of humanitarian aid during disasters, crises and emergency events inside and outside the Kingdom, adding that JHCO strengthened this vision by signing this agreement.Meanwhile, Zoubi said the memo stems from NCSCM's role in promoting partnership and achieving integration and coordination to orchestrate efforts among various institutions and stakeholders at the national level in confronting crises and disasters, praising the JHCO's role in humanitarian, charitable and relief work.