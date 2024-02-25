AECID, UN Women Jordan Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.25 (Petra) -Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with UN Women Jordan at headquarters of Spanish Embassy in Amman.During the signing ceremony, AECID representative in Amman, Spanish Ambassador Miguel de Lucas, affirmed Spain's commitment to the women, peace and security agenda, noting that Spain is "proud" to partner with UN Women to promote sustainable development goal.The diplomat also said AECID continued its support for women's participation in peace and security, which is one of Spain's priorities.Additionally, he noted promoting gender equality and women-based security agenda is "crucial," given that the global peace and security agenda is a "major" political framework for addressing issues of security and stability in the region.He praised Jordan's role and efforts in confronting challenges of instability and conflict currently taking place in the region, lauding Jordan's endeavors in hosting a "large" number of refugees, whose number exceeds 1.3 million Syrians.For his part, UN Women Representative, Nicolas Burniat, indicated that this partnership reaffirms the organization's commitment to promoting gender equality and women empowerment.