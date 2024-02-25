Zelensky confesses Ukraine destined to lose war without US assistance

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has reportedly conveyed a stark message to a group of visiting American legislators, emphasizing that Ukraine can only overcome Russia with crucial military aid from the United States. According to United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Zelensky warned that without United States assistance, Kiev is currently "losing the war" against Russia.



Schumer, accompanied by a delegation of Democratic lawmakers, met with Zelensky during their visit to Ukraine. The discussions centered around the pressing need for renewed United States aid, which has faced resistance from Republicans in Congress. Schumer, after the meeting on Friday, asserted that the Ukrainian leadership, including Zelensky, emphasized the critical role of United States aid in ensuring victory over Russia.



"The point was made very clear: If Ukraine receives the aid, they believe they can win the war and beat Russia. However, without the necessary assistance, they expressed certainty in losing the war," Schumer stated in an interview with the New York Times. The Senate leader highlighted the significance of the visit, suggesting it aimed to assess Ukraine's "wartime needs" and gather specific evidence regarding the challenges faced by the country.



During their visit to Ukraine, the delegation met not only with Zelensky but also with the newly-appointed Ukrainian commander-in-chief, General Aleksandr Syrsky. The discussions focused on the current state of the conflict, with particular attention to recent developments, such as Kiev's withdrawal from the strategically important city of Avdeevka.



Schumer underscored concerns about Ukraine's ammunition shortages, hinting at a potential impact on the country's military capabilities. The Senate leader pledged to bring these concerns back to United States lawmakers, advocating for additional aid to address the pressing needs outlined by Ukrainian officials.



As the United States-Ukraine discussions intensify, the urgency of military aid has taken center stage, highlighting the delicate balance between international support and the challenges faced by Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The visit by American legislators serves as a pivotal moment in shaping the narrative around the war and influencing future decisions regarding foreign assistance to Ukraine.



MENAFN25022024000045015687ID1107896609