Moro Hub presents Green Certificate to the DIFC Courts for sustainable IT practices

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, February 23, 2024: Today, Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), awarded the Green Certificate to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts in recognition of their commitment to sustainability for utilizing Moro Hub's Green Cloud for their IT workloads. The Green Certificate was presented to H.E. Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts by Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.



Moro Hub's Green Cloud is designed and developed to offer private and public enterprises energy-efficient solutions. This initiative actively contributes to diminishing carbon footprints and supports sustainable practices within the dynamic digital realm. Recognizing the importance of eco-friendly solutions, the DIFC Courts has selected Moro Hub's Green Cloud to drive their IT infrastructure.



“We commend the DIFC Courts commitment to sustainability. By opting for Moro Hub's Green Cloud, the DIFC Courts is optimizing its IT operations and actively contributing to the broader goal of constructing a more sustainable future. This collaborative effort solidifies our shared values of promoting innovation, upholding excellence, and embracing environmental responsibility. As part of this collaboration, we, at Moro Hub, look forward to supporting the DIFC Courts in achieving its sustainability goals while providing cutting-edge technology solutions that exceed the international standards,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.



The Green Certificate presented to the DIFC Courts signifies Moro Hub’s efforts to support organizations in adopting sustainable practices for their digital infrastructure needs. The certification highlights the DIFC Courts' contribution to minimizing energy consumption and nurturing a green IT environment.









“We are delighted to receive the Green Certificate from Moro Hub. This acknowledgment strengthens our commitment to adopting environmentally friendly practices in our operations. This is a validation of our strategic decision to embrace technology that meets high standards and also integrates with our commitment to the environmental responsibility. By leveraging Moro Hub's Green Cloud, we are confident in its ability to enable us to streamline IT operations and make meaningful strides in reducing our environmental impact,” said H.E. Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts.



Moro Hub remains at the forefront of technological innovation, providing businesses and government entities with dynamic solutions for their digital transformation journey. The Green Certificate initiative reflects Moro Hub's dedication to implementing a sustainable and resilient digital ecosystem.







