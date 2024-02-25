UAE: How Many Domestic Helpers Can Golden Visa Holder Sponsor

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 9:41 AM

Question: I am a Golden Visa holder in Dubai and have a couple of domestic workers. Recent amendments stated that long-term residency holders can sponsor unlimited domestic workers. What does this mean? Please explain.

Response: Pursuant to your queries, as you are a UAE golden residency visa holder, the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022 Issuing the Executive Regulations of the Federal Decree Law No. (29) of 2021 Regarding the Entry and Residency of Foreigners / Organizing the Permits of Golden residency (the 'Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022') and the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 9 of 2022 Concerning Domestic Workers (the 'UAE Domestic Workers Law') are applicable.

In the UAE, a golden residency visa holder may sponsor domestic workers. However, Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 is silent on the number of domestic workers a UAE residency visa holder may sponsor. Article 3 (2) of the annexure to Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 mentions that a UAE golden visa residency holder may sponsor domestic workers based on his or her financial solvency, which may imply that there is no specific limit on a number of domestic workers you may employ.

Further, an individual holdings UAE golden residency visa may only recruit any domestic workers in the UAE per the provisions and guidelines laid down in UAE Domestic Workers Law.

For further clarification on this matter, you may contact the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs -Dubai.

