TSMC broadens international reach with inauguration of Japanese factory

(MENAFN) Taiwanese semiconductor behemoth TSMC marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its inaugural factory in Japan, a strategic move aimed at bolstering the resilience of global chip supplies. Founder Morris Chang underscored the pivotal role of the newly established facility during the official ceremony, emphasizing its contribution to sustaining the uninterrupted flow of these indispensable components. The colossal USD8.6 billion investment signifies TSMC's commitment to diversifying its manufacturing footprint beyond its traditional stronghold.



Renowned for its pivotal role in supplying leading tech titans like Apple and Nvidia, TSMC commands a staggering fifty percent share of the global chip production, serving as the lifeblood for a spectrum of electronic devices spanning from smartphones to satellites and fueling the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence. However, mounting pressure from both clientele and concerned governments has prompted TSMC to explore avenues for expanding chip production beyond the confines of its native Taiwan.



The geopolitical backdrop, notably China's assertive stance towards Taiwan, deemed by Beijing as an integral part of its territory, has fueled apprehensions worldwide regarding the overreliance on the island for chip manufacturing. With Beijing not ruling out the use of force to reclaim Taiwan, the vulnerability of chip supply chains has become a pressing concern for economies and defense sectors reliant on these critical components. In response, TSMC has embarked on a strategic initiative to diversify its production sites, mitigating geopolitical risks and enhancing supply chain resilience.



In a rare public appearance, the ninety-two-year-old Chang articulated the significance of the Japanese facility located on the southern island of Kyushu, heralding its role in fortifying chip supplies not only for Japan but also for the broader global ecosystem. The establishment of this factory signifies TSMC's proactive approach towards addressing the evolving geopolitical dynamics while reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the seamless availability of semiconductor components worldwide.

MENAFN25022024000045015682ID1107896114