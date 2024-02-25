Doha Hosts Gala-Concert Within Days Of Azerbaijani Culture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Gala concert has beeen held in Doha within the Days of
Azerbaijani Culture.
The Culture Ministers of of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli and Sheikh
Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, as well as Azerbaijani
Ambassador to Qatar Mahir Aliyev attended the event, Azernews
reports.
Under the baton of Maestro Mustafa Ashurov, Azerbaijan State
Folk Musical Instruments Orchestra and Azerbaijan State Chamber
Orchestra delighted the audience with folk songs, works of
Azerbaijani and Arab composers together with soloists.
The concert program started with the performance of "Cangi" from
the opera "Koroglu" by Uzeyir Hajibayli. Azerbaijani soloists'
performances were met with a storm og applause from the
audience.
Doha Expo 2023 is held under the theme "Green Desert, Better
Environment" and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat
desertification. It inspires visitors to participate in the
transformation within four main topics: Modern Agriculture,
Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness,
Sustainability.
Spanning 1.7 million square metres, the event takes place in the
scenic Al Bidda Park, one of the biggest parks in Doha, offering
breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.
Doha Expo 2023 will run until March 28, 2024. The event aims to
attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity
to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures
from around the world.
MENAFN25022024000195011045ID1107896100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.