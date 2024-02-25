Doha Hosts Gala-Concert Within Days Of Azerbaijani Culture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gala concert has beeen held in Doha within the Days of Azerbaijani Culture.

The Culture Ministers of of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli and Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, as well as Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar Mahir Aliyev attended the event, Azernews reports.

Under the baton of Maestro Mustafa Ashurov, Azerbaijan State Folk Musical Instruments Orchestra and Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with folk songs, works of Azerbaijani and Arab composers together with soloists.

The concert program started with the performance of "Cangi" from the opera "Koroglu" by Uzeyir Hajibayli. Azerbaijani soloists' performances were met with a storm og applause from the audience.

Doha Expo 2023 is held under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment" and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. It inspires visitors to participate in the transformation within four main topics: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, Sustainability.

Spanning 1.7 million square metres, the event takes place in the scenic Al Bidda Park, one of the biggest parks in Doha, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

Doha Expo 2023 will run until March 28, 2024. The event aims to attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures from around the world.