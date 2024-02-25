Two High-Rise Buildings, Private Houses And Educational Institutions Damaged In Kherson Region As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, the enemy fired on Bilozerka, Shliakhove, Novoberyslav, Havrylivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Osokorivka in Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 2 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were damaged. In Kherson, shelling of an educational institution, an administrative building and a critical infrastructure facility was recorded. A gas pipeline, a car and an excavator were damaged in Bilozerka, Stanislav and Sadove in Kherson district as a result of shelling. In Shliakhove, Kherson district, the enemy hit an educational institution," Prokudin wrote.

Ukraine's air defenses shoot down 16 out of 18 Shahed UAVs overnight

According to him, one person was killed and 6 others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

Air defense forces in Kherson region managed to destroy one Shahed-131/136.

As reported by Ukrinform, six local residents were injured yesterday as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka. One woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.