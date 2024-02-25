Gas leak sparks fire at Rohingya refugee camp in Bhasan Char Island, injuring 8

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a fire broke out due to a gas leak at a camp on the remote Bhasan Char island, injuring eight Rohingya refugees, as reported by the police.



The blaze, which originated in a house within a cluster, caused partial burns to eight refugees who were then transferred to a government hospital in Noakhali district, according to Bhasan Char police chief Kawsar Alam Bhuiyan. Among the injured were five children.



Since late 2020, Bangladesh has relocated approximately 32,000 people from border camps in the southeastern district of Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char Island. However, the move has encountered opposition, particularly from aid organizations concerned about potential disasters in a country prone to severe weather, especially along its coast.



Despite safety concerns raised by various quarters, the government has asserted its confidence in the safety of the island, highlighting the construction of flood defenses, housing for 100,000 people, hospitals, and cyclone centers.



Cox’s Bazar currently hosts nearly a million Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, residing in overcrowded, makeshift camps primarily established following a military crackdown in 2017. Fires are not uncommon in these densely populated camps with their rudimentary structures. In March 2021, a massive blaze claimed the lives of at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes. Additionally, last year, approximately 12,000 individuals were left homeless after a fire destroyed nearly 2,800 shelters and more than 90 facilities, including hospitals and learning centers. An investigative panel categorized the incident as a "planned act of sabotage."

