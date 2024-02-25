Bil Emirati Strand Showcases Cultural Dialogues and Diverse Artistic Experiences

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 23 January 2024: A series of innovative and cultural experiences are presented by the ‘Bil Emirati’ strand, supported by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) as part of the 16th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. The aim is to provide an innovative platform for exchanging ideas and introducing the literary productions of Emirati intellectuals. This falls within the efforts of the Authority to empower expression of rich visions and ideas and encourage participation in various literary and intellectual events worldwide.

‘Bil Emirati’ will witness the participation of 52 Emirati authors and writers who take part in over 30 talks and panels held during the festival, which runs from 31 January to 6 February at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s commitment to uplifting the local cultural and artistic sector, ensuring its sustainability and development by supporting local creative talent, and enhancing their presence while expanding their reach, saying: “Through the 'Bil Emirati' strand, Dubai Culture seeks to create conducive climates that contribute to building bridges of communication between Emirati writers and intellectuals and their counterparts from around the world, encouraging them to interact and exchange experiences and ideas. The Authority’s support is a manifestation of our partnership with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, where we share many common goals aimed at enhancing knowledge, making culture accessible for everyone, elevating their humanitarian thinking and awareness, celebrating local creative products, and enhancing their ability to support cultural and creative industries in Dubai, thereby increasing their contribution to the local economy.”

The ‘Bil Emirati’ strand programme includes diverse, inspiring activities that shed light on local creativity. Among them is ‘A Meeting of Literary Giants’, bringing together His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Dr Rafia Ghubash, founder and director of the Women's Museum in Dubai, and writer Ali Abu al-Reesh, discussing the reality of Emirati literature and poetry. The team includes Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in ‘The World as an Open Book’ session, there will be an exploring of innovative travel platforms that stimulate visitors to see Dubai. HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, participates in the ‘The Employer & Employee Relationship’ activation, discussing the complex relationship between employee and manager.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to meet space pioneers H.E. Sultan Saif Alneyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Hazza Al Mansouri in the ‘Out of this World’ session, with the launch of the book ‘ELF in Space’ by ELF Publishing, an initiative of the Emirates Literature Foundation. ‘1.. 2.. 3.. Action’, hosted by directors Nujoom Al-Ghanem and Nawaf Al-Janahi, celebrates the achievements of Emirati cinema. Saudi writer Nadia Khawandanah presents readings in English from the ELF translated poetry collection ‘Ousha Bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi’. Artist Rashid Al Muhairi offers a collage art workshop, and Emirati writer Reem al-Kamali discusses her experience with the novel ‘Rose's Diary’ shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (the ‘Arabic Booker’). In ‘The Late Show with Ibrahim Ustadi’, poet Ahmed Bakheet, social expert and relationship specialist Khulood Amir, and novelist Ashraf Fagih are interviewed.

The ‘Bridging the Divide in Arabic Publishing’ session features Nahed Al Shawa, Khaled Alnassiry, Asma Ali Zarooni, and Ahmed Abdullahi. While Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, novelist Saud Alsanousi, and writer Najwa Barkat participate in ‘The Good Old Days’. ‘Widening the Gulf’ includes author Dubai Abulhoul, founder of Fiker Institute, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, author of the book ‘UAE after the Arab Spring’ and Dr. Amar Shams. ‘The Everlasting Verse’ celebrates Lebanese poet Ounsi El-Hajj on the tenth anniversary of his passing, featuring his daughter Nada El Hajj sharing memories and Salha Obeid reciting some of his poems. The programme also includes various other sessions and diverse artistic presentations.





MENAFN25022024002987014458ID1107896049