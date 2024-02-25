(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); February 2024, Celebrating Black History Month in Canada ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home Culture & Lifestyle 4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women Culture & Lifestyle What is body shame? The Search for The Ideal Body Expands Culture & Lifestyle ❤️ ❤️Love Is The Language of The Soul. On Valentine's Day Discover The Color of Love❤️ ❤️ Culture & Lifestyle 5 Opportunities for Improvement inCosta Rican Education this 2024

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Featured Event Updated: February 19, 2024 February 2024, Celebrating Black History Month in Canada

The struggle for being recognized as citizens with rights and dreams

By TCRN STAFF February 19, 202430 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadSpiritual TCRN STAFF - February 19, 2024It Is not Physical or Mental: What is the“Real” Health that Must be taken Care of to Live Lighter and in Peace? Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - February 19, 2024How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - February 19, 20244 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Like every year, during the month of February, Canada highlights the History of Blackness Month by presenting the story of those human beings who were torn from their lands and brought as slaves from Africa to the Americas and how they have fought – and continue to do so – to be recognized as citizens with rights and dreams.

After the abolition of slavery and as the centuries passed, Canada became the place where black people found work and more security than in their countries of origin. Jamaican workers who for decades have continued to come as temporary foreign workers , in conditions that were denounced as a form of modern slavery, Haitians who fled from the Papa Doc dictatorship, from wars and internal conflicts in Somalia, Sudan, Rwanda. Canada has a history of blackness, charged with all human emotions.

Elise Harding-Davis, a historian and author from Essex County, in the province of Ontario, is demanding that the Canadian government, through a petition, apologize to black communities for slavery. According to Harding-Davis, a formal apology would mean recognition of a lifetime of work.

One of the longest-running Black History Month celebrations in Canada returns to the stage throughout the month of February in Toronto. This is the twenty-ninth edition of the KUUMBA Festival that began this past February 1st at the Harbourfront Center in downtown Toronto, inaugurating a weekend in which there will be art, dance, film and poetry exhibitions featuring black artists and works focused on blackness. The word itself, Kuumba, means creativity in the Swahili language.

> - Advertisement - ViaWilmer Useche