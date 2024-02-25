Crypto Market Opts For Caution

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market lost around 1.2% overnight to $1.95 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index rose to 76 (Extreme Greed). This is a somewhat lagging indicator, reflecting sentiment the day before rather than at the moment. Since Friday morning, crypto has been dominated by selling despite all-time highs in many global equity indices. As a very sensitive indicator, the crypto market may be signalling that investors have become a little more cautious.
