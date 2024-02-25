Business Reputation & Marketing Solutions Announces Virgil Blanding Jr. Achieves Retargeting Traffic Certification, Achievement Of Excellence

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Latham, NY, April 6, 2023, Business Reputation & Marketing Solutions led by Virgil Blanding Jr. has been certified in recognition of outstanding knowledge and expertise in the marketing discipline of“Retargeting.”







This achievement is given to only a select few who obtain excellence in 3 areas:

1) Area of Marketing expertise where rigorous hours have been spent studying and learning the latest and most innovative Re-targeting strategies.

2) Achieving excellence through comprehensive testing.

3) through completing a case study practicum where their results consistently outperform the national average.

We are extremely“Humbled” by this Award as we look forward to providing our clients with the“Best” possible service including Nation-wide Exclusive...

1) PPR SEO {We'll rank your website on the 1st page of Google for the keywords you choose or you don't pay a dime!!!}

2) SBO {Your customers will see your company as a“suggested term” before they ever have a chance to see your competition. Get to your customers first with Search Box Optimization.}

Dominate the online world and boost your conversion rate with Business Reputation & Marketing Solution's Exclusive prime digital marketing services and technology platform.

We work with“World-renowned” solutions providers to deliver five-star service to our clients.

More information about Virgil Blanding Jr.'s certification can be found at retargetingspecialist/p/NDU5

About Business Reputation & Marketing Solutions

Business Reputation & Marketing Solutions comprises Growth-Driven Local Marketing Experts residing in almost every single state in the United States and all across the globe. With us, youll have access to your own go-to dedicated account manager who knows all the ins and outs of your local market and will help you achieve your goals and grow your business in an efficient manner.

Our Team comprises Growth-Driven Local Marketing Experts, One-stop digital marketing & accessibility agency that specializes in helping countless small businesses in different sectors boost their online presence and achieve their goals. As a pack of entrepreneurs ourselves, we know what entrepreneurs really need and are fully equipped to help you out.

What our clients actually need is an advisor they can trust and rely on – someone who knows what should be done and executes it in a quick and efficient manner without compromising on quality.

That's our mantra when it comes to delivering our world-class service to our clients.

