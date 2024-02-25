Govt Constitutes HEMC For Equipment Audit, Preventive Maintenance

As per an order, the committee comprises Facility In-charge, senior most consultant, Dy or Medical Officer, stores or senior most MO, head pharmacist or in-charge storekeeper and Head/ Sup./ Sr. Lab Technician and Head/ Sup./ Sr. Radiographer Head/Sup. /Sr. Pharmacist/ Lab-technician/ Radiographer (Paramedical staff) as per the availability at the CHC and DH.

The committee has been asked to adhere to the guidelines that receive proposals from the respective departments, evaluation of the proposals received from the department for procurement/induction of new equipment and the justification provided after need analysis and cost-benefit analysis, Receipt, Installation & Commissioning of new equipment at the hospital, Training of the user staff in operation & maintenance of the equipment, Preparation of Equipment Master Maintenance Plan consisting of the scheduled preventive maintenance & calibration of the equipment, Undertake review of equipment inventory (Equipment census) available and their utilization once in a year.

“List out functional, dysfunctional & repairable or BER equipment, Carry out equipment audit and review the asset base with addition of new equipment and its valuation, deletion of BER/Condemned equipment from the asset base and monitoring the activities of the maintenance service provider (in PPP), complaint management, equipment downtime, and ensuring preventive maintenance & calibration are carried out as per the OEM recommendations,” the committee has been asked as per the order.

The other guidelines also include monitor weeding out of the old/obsolete equipment declared beyond economic repairs and recommend proposal for condemnation to the MD ΝΗΜ, record achievements of the Key deliverables approved for the BMMP at the facility and forwards a copy to the MD NHM office for collation and inclusion in the annual PIPs and the committee shall also undertake analysis of the records pertaining to equipment breakdown and preventive maintenance logs.

They shall also assess the usage and performance of the equipment and the committee shall also suggest measures to optimally utilize the equipment for quality health services.

