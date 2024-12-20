HOPE Qatar Celebrates 18 Years With Cultural Extravaganza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities celebrated the completion of 18 years with a three-hour cultural extravaganza that brought on stage over 100 students with intellectual and physical disabilities who left the audience in awe.

Students studying at HOPE Qatar, representing 19 different nationalities, converged at the Awsaj Academy auditorium in Qatar Foundation's Education City this weekend in front of an audience comprising Qatari and expatriate communities, Bangladesh ambassador Mohamed Nazrul Islam, Indonesian ambassador Ridwan Hassan, Indian embassy first secretary Eish Singhal, parents, and other well-wishers.

The celebration was based on the theme 'Beats Across Borders' and conducted on a day after the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was celebrated across the world. The performance by the students included dances from across different countries including India, Bangladesh, Romania, Africa, Spain, Egypt, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, England, and Ireland.

Students in the 3-25 age range danced to various popular tunes often bringing the applauding audience to its feet. The students were also accompanied by HOPE Qatar staff members in some performances. The faculty also performed a medley of dances including Tinikiling (Filipino), Dabke (Arab), and Kalbeliya (Rajasthan) reflective of the diversity among the team consisting of representatives from over 16 countries. A solo song by Arth, a student, was received with a standing ovation from the audience for his soulful voice and rendition.

A special award ceremony honoured 19 differently-abled HOPE Qatar students who had transitioned into the mainstream schools during the previous academic year. The class teachers of such students who transitioned were also given certificates of appreciation.

Founder and chief mentor Dr Rajeev Thomas said the annual events enhance the confidence of the students, and also ensure they learn essential social skills while practising and performing.

“A heightened sense of discipline, and systematic learning is required by each participant to be able to co-ordinate all the movements and steps needed for such a show, and it becomes more challenging when children with special needs are involved.

“The team at HOPE Qatar has consistently enabled these children to demonstrate to the society that if given the right opportunities at the right time, children and youth with disabilities can achieve great success in their lives.”

Dr Thomas also called upon the educators, lawmakers, parents and the general public to come together to ensure the creation of support systems that are essential for individuals with disabilities to thrive in the community.

Bangladesh ambassador described HOPE Qatar as one of his favourite places in Qatar.“I am constantly surprised that each year the team comes up with something more than last year. It is such events that helps the individuals with disabilities to demonstrate their abilities in spite of their challenges,” he added.

Indonesian envoy said the event has proven that individuals with disabilities have the potential, and wherever they are given an opportunity, they will shine. He recounted how his own daughter studying at HOPE Qatar has shown tremendous progress in her studies and has cleared the open schooling examinations and is gearing up for further studies.

“As we as the family and community grow to accept out differently-abled children, in addition to facilitating their academic, social and emotional learning, we will also become more optimistic as we follow their development and growth to become their best selves,” he said.

Singhal, who represented Indian ambassador Vipul, commended the efforts and enthusiasm shown by the students on stage. He applauded the HOPE Qatar team for integrating the children with such efforts, patience and enthusiasm.

Gabriella Galatanu, a Romanian national and mother of Stefan, a student, spoke to the audience about the developments in her son's life after joining HOPE Qatar.

“With a heart filled with gratitude, and great appreciation for this incredible school and its staff, I acknowledge that Stefan my son has been a part of this community since 2019, and these years have been nothing short of transformative for him and our family,” she said.

“As a parent, I always wanted an environment where he would not only learn, but also would feel included, feel understood, and also celebrated for who he is as a person. HOPE Qatar has provided exactly that and helped him to grow socially and emotionally, and nurtured his social skills in such a way that brings us so much pride,” she concluded while thanking the teachers for their patience, understanding and attitude of never giving up.

