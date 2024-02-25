Obcs In J&K Granted Justice For First Time: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Governor Manoj Sinha met the delegation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at Raj Bhawan Srinagar on Thursday.
The members of the community expressed their profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reservations in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of J&K.
ADVERTISEMENT
“For the first time since India's Independence, justice has been delivered to OBCs in J&K. We are also planning to establish a Backward Welfare Department like other states in the country,” the LG said.
He said the Act passed by the Parliament will be implemented in letter and spirit. Rules are being framed and will be published soon, he added.
The LG reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards the empowerment of OBCs to realize the vision of Viksit Jammu Kashmir. Read Also LG Reviews Construction Of KP Transit Accommodation Projects Of 20,000 Cr To Be Inaugurated In Next 4 Months: J&K LG
“Today, the UT of Jammu Kashmir is witnessing a transformative change in the society. It is a new beginning for the deprived sections of the society,” the LG said.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, accelerated development, better infrastructure and facilities have boosted the local economy, and established peace and harmony in Jammu Kashmir, he added.
Mohammad Iqbal Ahangar, Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Other Backward Classes (OBCs) Welfare Association, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for socio-economic and socio-political upliftment of the OBC community. He said, the last four years in the history of J&K have been truly“4 Saal Bemisaal”.
Mohammad Shafi Shama, President, J&K OBC Welfare Association, thanked the Government of India and UT Administration for empowering the OBC community in J&K.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has mitigated our decades-old suffering and provided justice to the community, Advocate Shabir Ahmed said.
More than 150 representatives of the OBCs from different walks of life were present during the interaction.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25022024000215011059ID1107895772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.