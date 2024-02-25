Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trends 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest research study “Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” the global healthcare predictive analytics market size reached US$ 9.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during 2024-2032.

Healthcare predictive analytics encompasses a suite of analytical tools and methodologies that apply data modeling, machine learning, and statistical algorithms to historical and real-time healthcare data to forecast future trends, outcomes, and behaviors. This technology spans various applications, including patient care management, hospital administration, supply chain efficiencies, and risk assessment. Types of predictive analytics in healthcare include claims analysis, readmission risk, patient outcome prediction, and resource allocation. The primary advantages of leveraging predictive analytics in healthcare are the enhanced quality of patient care, reduced healthcare costs through efficient resource management, improved patient outcomes through proactive interventions, and the ability to make informed strategic decisions. By analyzing patterns and predicting future events, healthcare providers can preemptively address potential issues, customize patient treatment plans, and optimize overall healthcare delivery.

Request sample brochure:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation

McKesson Corporation

MedeAnalytics Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Verisk Analytics

Global

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trends:

The global market is majorly fueled by the escalating volume of healthcare data and the pressing need for cost-efficient healthcare services. Along with this, the integration of electronic health records (EHRs), the proliferation of wearable technology, and the expansion of telehealth services have generated vast amounts of data, influencing demand for deeper insights into patient care and health system management. Additionally, the accelerating focus on personalized medicine and population health management is influencing the importance of predictive analytics in tailoring patient care and improving health outcomes. In addition, continuous technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of predictive models. Apart from this, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of predictive analytics in healthcare for epidemic forecasting, resource allocation, and patient care management. Furthermore, the escalating supportive government initiatives promoting the use of big data in healthcare are creating a positive market outlook.

Browse Full Report With TOC:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Hardware Software and Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:



Clinical Data Analytics

Financial Data Analytics

Research Data Analytics

Operations Management Others

Breakup by End User:



Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider Others

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email:



Tel

No:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163

