Healthcare Asset Management Market Insights, Trends, Growth, Forecast, And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Healthcare Asset Management Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global healthcare asset management market size reached US$ 16.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2024-2032.

Healthcare asset management solutions encompass a suite of technologies designed to efficiently manage and monitor medical equipment and assets within healthcare facilities. These solutions utilize technologies such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth to track the location, status, and management of medical assets, ranging from high-value equipment to patient files. The types of healthcare asset management solutions include real-time location systems (RTLS), mobile asset management, and inventory management systems. Key advantages of these solutions include enhanced operational efficiency, reduced equipment loss and theft, improved patient care through better asset availability, and cost savings from optimized asset utilization and maintenance.

Request Sample Report :

https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-asset-management-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:





Accenture Plc

AiRISTA Flow Inc.

CenTank Inc. (Halma Plc)

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Novanta Inc.

Siemens AG

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Zebra Technologies Corporation

Healthcare Asset Management Market

Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the escalating need for efficient healthcare operations amidst rising healthcare costs and the accelerating demand for improved patient care. Additionally, the widespread integration of advanced technologies, such as IoT, AI, and machine learning, into asset management solutions, is further enhancing their effectiveness, enabling healthcare facilities to achieve higher accuracy in asset tracking and inventory management.

Along with this, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of efficient asset management in healthcare, highlighting the need for precise tracking of equipment and patient flow to manage resources effectively during health crises. The market is also propelled by the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of smart hospitals. Apart from this, regulatory compliance requirements and the push for digitalization in healthcare are encouraging the adoption of these solutions. Furthermore, the ongoing innovation in wireless technology and the increasing preference for asset management solutions to ensure safety and reduce operational costs, are creating a positive market outlook.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-asset-management-market

Breakup by Product:



Radiofrequency Identification Devices (RFID)

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Others

Breakup by Application:



Hospital Asset Management



Staff Management



Equipment Tracking and Management



Patient Management

Others

Pharmaceutical Asset Management



Drug Anti-counterfeiting Supply Chain Management

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

