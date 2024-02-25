Wireless POS Terminals Market Growth, Share, Industry Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Wireless POS Terminals Market Report by Type (Portable Countertop and Pin Pad, MPOS, Smart POS, and Others), Component (Hardware, POS Software and Services), Technology (NFC Terminal, Non-NFC Terminal), Industry (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Sports and Entertainment, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global wireless POS terminals market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.3 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Wireless POS Terminals Industry:

Rising Adoption of Contactless Payments:

Contactless payments offer a faster and more convenient way to transact compared to traditional payment methods. Consumers appreciate the speed and simplicity of tapping their cards or mobile devices, driving demand for wireless POS terminals capable of accepting these transactions. Due to public health considerations, there is a growing focus on reducing physical contact with surfaces, including payment terminals. Contactless payments minimize the need for touching buttons or handling cash, making them an attractive option for both merchants and consumers.

Emergence of Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology:

NFC technology enables secure and convenient contactless payments by allowing communication between a payment device, such as a smartphone or contactless card and an NFC-enabled POS terminal. This capability aligns with the growing consumer preferences for quick and hassle-free payment methods, driving the demand for wireless POS terminals equipped with NFC functionality. With NFC technology, wireless POS terminals can accept a broader range of payment options, including contactless cards, mobile wallets, and wearable devices. This versatility enhances the flexibility of payment processing for merchants, catering to diverse consumer preferences and increasing the attractiveness of wireless POS solutions.

Advancements in Payment Security:

Innovations in payment security, such as encryption, tokenization, and biometric authentication, help mitigate fraud risks by safeguarding payment data transmitted during transactions. Merchants are using wireless POS terminals equipped with advanced security features to protect themselves and their customers from fraudulent activities. Regulatory bodies and industry associations are updating and enforcing standards related to payment security to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of financial transactions.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Wireless POS Terminals Industry:



Ingenico

Verifone

First Data

PAX Global Technology

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

BBPOS

Elavon

Castles Technology

Winpos

Bitel

Cegid Group

Squirrel Systems

Newland Payment Technology

Citixsys Americas

Izettle

Revel Systems

ShopKeep

TouchBistro Inc. Vend.

Wireless POS Terminals Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Portable Countertop and Pin Pad

MPOS

Smart POS Others

Portable countertop and pin pad represent the largest segment as they offer versatility and convenience for various business types, enabling both stationery and mobile payment processing.

By Component:



Hardware POS Software and Services

Hardware accounts for the majority of the market share owing to the reliance of wireless POS terminals on physical components, such as terminals, card readers, and peripherals, to facilitate transactions.

By Technology:



NFC Terminal Non-NFC Terminal



NFC terminal exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the increasing adoption of contactless payments and the widespread availability of NFC-enabled devices, driving the demand for terminals that support this technology.

By Industry:



Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports and Entertainment Others

Retail holds the biggest market share driven by the rising utilization of wireless POS terminals in the retail sector to improve customer service, streamline checkout processes, and support omnichannel sales strategies.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the wireless POS terminals market on account of the increasing adoption of electronic payments, strong technological infrastructure, and the presence of leading POS terminal manufacturers and solution providers headquartered in the region.

Global Wireless POS Terminals Market Trends:

Cloud-based POS solutions are gaining traction worldwide due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Businesses are deploying wireless POS terminals integrated with cloud-based software for real-time analytics, inventory management, and remote management capabilities.

Integrated payment solutions, which combine POS functionalities with additional features, such as inventory management, customer relationship management (CRM), and e-commerce integration, are becoming increasingly popular. Moreover, the rising demand for wireless POS terminals that offer seamless integration with third-party applications and services is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

