Jaipuria Institute Of Management Hosted 11Th Edition Of Its Annual Management Conference, Themed Road To India @ 2047

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India - February 23, 2024 - Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, proudly hosted the 11th edition of its prestigious Annual Management Conference. Themed "Road to India @ 2047," the conference aimed to delve into the future prospects and perspectives of India on its journey towards 2047, marking a significant milestone in the nation's growth and development.



The event was inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria (Vice-Chairman, Jaipuria Institute of Management), Ms. Urvashi Prasad (Director, Niti Aayog), Mr. Sachit Jain (Vice-Chairman, Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.), and Mr. Subhajyoti Ray (Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida). The inauguration commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony and Saraswathi Vandana, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment.



During the inauguration, the esteemed speakers shared their insights and perspectives on the future trajectory of India leading up to 2047. Their collective wisdom provided invaluable guidance for the attendees, setting the tone for the enriching discussions that followed.



Following the inauguration, the conference continued with a stimulating panel discussion featuring prominent industry leaders and experts. The panelists included Raghu Radhakrishnan (CEO, TmaxSoft), Shitanshu Srivastava (Director, ESG), Gokul Pandian (Director, EY), and Dr. Santosh George (Transformative Specialist). The discussion, moderated by Mr. Shishir Sinha (Senior Editor, Business Line - The Hindu), explored various dimensions of India's journey towards 2047, including economic growth, technological advancements, sustainable development, and societal transformation.



With an audience of around 500 attendees comprising students, academicians, industry professionals, and thought leaders, the conference provided a platform for meaningful exchange of ideas, insights, and experiences. The diverse perspectives shared during the event stimulated critical thinking and inspired collective action towards shaping a brighter future for India.



Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice-Chairman of Jaipuria Institute of Management, expressed his gratitude to all the participants, speakers, sponsors, and organizers for their contributions in making the conference a resounding success.



The Jaipuria Annual Management Conference 2024 - 11th Edition: "Road to India @ 2047" concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees and reaffirming the institute's commitment to fostering dialogue, innovation, and excellence in management education.





Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Ishita Singh

Email :...

Other articles by Jaipuria